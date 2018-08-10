WideOpenWest +13% after easy Q2 profit beat

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is up 13.1% after topping revenue estimates and easily clearing profit expectations in its Q2 earnings.

Net subscriber adds of 1,600 marked the best Q2 numbers in four years, while subscriber churn was the best in a Q2 in two years.

That brought total subscribers to 800,100. HSD RGUs grew sequentially by 3,900, to 747,800.

Meanwhile, video RGUs fell by 9,100 sequentially to 419,900, and that decline is the best Q2 video result in three years.

Net income rose to $25.2M from a year-ago $5M, and EBITDA rose 6.1% sequentially to $102.2M. EBITDA margin was 35.1% (up 135 basis points Q/Q).

Liquidity at quarter's end stood at $17.1M; the company had undrawn revolver capacity of $279.6M, and long-term debt and capital lease obligations of $2.28B.

Press release