Bloomberg: GE preparing potential sale of power conversion unit

General Electric (GE -1.1% ) is working with bankers on a possible sale of its power conversion business, with a sale process perhaps beginning as soon as next month, Bloomberg reports.

The unit formerly known as Converteam could fetch ~$1.5B, below the $3.2B GE paid for the assets in 2011, according to the report.

GE reportedly could approach P-E firms and companies such as Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) and ABB, but the company will consider all options and could decide to keep the business.