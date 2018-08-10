Report: Google could lose $50M this year from Fortnite snub

Google (GOOG -0.7% )(GOOGL -0.8% ) could lose at least $50M this year from Epic Games’ decision to bypass the Play store for its Fortnite game, according to a new report from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Epic bypassed the store in favor of having players download directly from its own website.

Sensor Tower says Fortnite has earned Apple (AAPL -0.5% ) over $54M thanks to the tech giant’s 30% cut of in-app spending.

Apple only allows app downloads from its store, while Google has a more open platform. But Android users are more exposed to security risks when circumventing the official channel.