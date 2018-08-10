Celsius Holdings dives after Q2 dented by launch costs, settlement

Celsius Holdings (CELH -11.6% ) sinks after posting a Q2 loss of C$3.35M, or C$0.07 per share, compared with net income of C$379,525, or EPS of C$0.01, a year ago.

The results include C$834,000 of pretax expenses related to a product launch in Asia and C$1M in distributed settlement costs over a territorial dispute.

Revenue of C$9.3M missed the consensus estimate of C$12.6M and fell from C$10.2M a year ago.

Domestic revenue increased 20% to C$8.5M, while international revenue slumped 79% to C$766,000 Y/Y as distributors reduced or delayed orders.

