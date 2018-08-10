Sonoma Pharma rebounds 20%

Thinly traded nano cap Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA +20.1% ) is up on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 177K shares, as it tries to break free of a long-term downtrend that began in Q1 2017.

Wednesday after the close it released fiscal Q1 results that included a 14% increase in revenue to $4.4M and a 14% increase in product sales to $4.1M led by a 90% increase in sales in Latin America ($1.1M).

Cash and equivalents were $7.7M at quarter-end. Operations consumed $3.1M in the quarter.