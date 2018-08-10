Alio Gold slips 13% post Q2 results

Alio Gold (ALO -13.5% ) suspends development work at the Ana Paula project temporarily to focus capital expenditures on operating mines

At the San Francisco Mine, the company is negotiating with contractor to slow down the waste stripping on Phases 6 and 7 and reduce the mining rate to focus on profitable production in the current gold price environment.

In Q2 produced 19,190 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,314 per ounce

Updates mineral reserve estimate at San Francisco Mine with proven and probable of 854,472 ounces of gold (55.5M tons at 0.49 g/t gold)

Gold sold reduced 6.4% 20,126 ounces with, silver sales volume was up 29.1% to 13,334 ounces.

