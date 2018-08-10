PFSweb up 4.4% post Q2 results

PFSweb (PFSW +4.4% ) reports Q2 revenue decline of 1.3% to $77.1M.

Segment revenue: Service fee revenue $53.1M (-2.9% Y/Y), product revenue $8.8M (-12% Y/Y) and pass-through $15.1M (+12.7% Y/Y).

Service fee equivalent revenue was $53.6M (-2.7% Y/Y).

Service fee gross margin increased 310 bps to 37.3%.

Adj. EBITDA margin was increased 124 bps to 6.9%.

As a percentage of SFE revenue, adj. EBITDA increased 210 bps to 10.0%, was due to the increase in service fee gross margin and prudent cost management.

Net debt was $32.2M; cash & equivalents totaled $13.6M whereas, total debt decreased 3% Y/Y to $45.9M.

2018 Outlook: Service fee revenue $237-247M; Adj. EBITDA $24-26M; LiveAreas service fee revenue $88-92M; PFS service fee revenue $149-155M.

