FDA OKs birth control app

The FDA has approved a smartphone app called Natural Cycles which uses an algorithm to calculate the days of the month a women is likely to be fertile, based on body temperature readings and menstrual cycle information. This method of birth control, referred to as "fertility awareness," is intended for use in premenopausal women at least 18 years old.

The agency cleared the app via its de novo premarket review pathway, designed for low-to-moderate risk devices of a new type.

The developer was Swedish outfit Natural Cycles Nordic AB.

