Pacific Ethanol paints upbeat H2 view despite widening Q2 loss

Pacific Ethanol (PEIX +1.1% ) is higher despite reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss, as CEO Neil Koehler expects better production margins in this year's H2.

Koehler says short-term demand for ethanol, both on the domestic and export markets, was hurt by “questionable” regulatory actions but market fundamentals remain strong, triggering expectations for higher H2 production margins.

PEIX is "benefiting from increased product diversification that supports stronger margins and lessens our exposure to commodity price fluctuations in the fuel ethanol markets," the CEO says.

PEIX says Q2 net sales edged higher to $410M from $405M in the year-ago quarter but total gallons sold slipped to 227.4M from 235.8M a year ago.