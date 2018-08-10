More on Pioneer Power Solutions's Q2 results

Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 9.9% Y/Y to $24.6M, reflecting lower sales of liquid filled transformer products and lower equipment sales.

Service revenue increased by 14.4% Y/Y to $326k.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 20 bps to 21.2% and operating margin declined by 330 bps to 3.5%.

Adj. EBITDA was $1.78M (-41.6% Y/Y) and margin decline by 1,246 bps to 48.2%.

Backlog was ~$36.3M (+16.7% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018, reflecting high demand for medium voltage dry type power units.

“Demand for our solutions, especially from data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations, is strong and growing, and our service business is up 6.5% year-to-date compared to the first half of last year. Today, we have a stable, efficient, cost-controlled platform for profitable growth", commented Nathan Mazurek, Chairman and CEO.

