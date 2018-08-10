Trade Desk +35.6% as analysts praise 'monster' quarter

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is up 35.6% to a new high, building heavily on postmarket gains after beating Q2 expectations and raising guidance yesterday.

Shares have doubled this year and have bullish analysts on their side.

A Street-high target of $140 (still implying 11% upside after today's gains) comes from Susquehanna after the company's "monster" Q2. The Trade Desk is "best positioned globally to capture the shift in linear TV engagement to digital," analyst Shyam Patil says, calling it "the best way to play the next leg of growth in Internet advertising." (h/t Bloomberg)

Jefferies set its target at $135, and Citi to $132.

RBC Capital has its price target at $126 (a number TTD has already tagged today) and has raised its full-year revenue and EBITDA estimates by 5%, to $456M and $140M.

