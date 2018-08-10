Sunrun slips following mixed Q2 results

Sunrun (RUN -7.6% ) plunges as much as 12% after reporting Q2 earnings of just $0.06/share even as it deployed its highest-ever volume of rooftop PV systems at 91 MW, a 20% Y/Y increase over 76 MW in the year-ago quarter.

RUN says it expects to deploy ~100 MW during Q3 and continues to expect deployments to grow 15% Y/Y for the full year.

Q2 creation cost per watt was $3.12 vs. $3.37 in the year-ago quarter, a 7% Y/Y improvement, and NPV per watt was $0.98 compared to $1.10 in Q2 2017.

The company says its customers now exceed 202K, up 29% Y/Y.