News Corp. sinks as ad growth, Foxtel costs overshadow beat

News Corp. (NWS -11% , NWSA -11.4% ) beat expectations in its fiscal Q1 earnings report thanks to solid outcomes in book publishing and real estate, but shares are lower today as observers focus their attention on problems in advertising.

Advertising growth was just 0.4% for the quarter overall, lagging far heavier gains in subscriptions (69%), consumer revenues (14%) and real estate (32%).

The company also used its earnings call to say it would make more investment in Australia's Foxtel to cover new costs there (such as a sports streaming network) and to draw subscribers.

EBITDA at Foxtel/Fox Sports dropped substantially, and the new investment will lower that number further, says Morgan Stanley. Analyst Andrew McLeod is holding an Equal Weight rating and $17 price target on NWSA, now implying 25.7% upside with today's decline.

Meanwhile, Jefferies initiated shares at Buy.

