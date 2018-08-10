Strike set for Monday at Total's North Sea platforms, union says

The UK's Unite trade union says it will go ahead with a 12-hour strike Monday at Total's (TOT -3.6% ) North Sea oil and gas platforms while a separate dispute at the Shetland Gas Plant has been resolved.

Monday's strike will be the fourth strike day in the lingering labor dispute, some of them for 12 hours and some 24 hours.

The amount of oil output affected by the strikes at the Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin-Franklin facilities is believed to be ~70K bbl/day, mostly shipments through the Forties pipeline, Platts reports.

Unite says further strikes are under consideration for Sept. 3, Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29 if talks with the company fail.