TrueCar +17.3% on Q2 growths in revenue, units, and counts

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) gains 17.3% on in-line Q2 results with 7% Y/Y revenue growth. Units were 250, 269 (+2% Y/Y).

Franchise dealer count was 12,386 compared to 12,206 as of Q1. Independent dealer count was 3,166 compared to 3,006.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.7M.

In-line Q3 guidance has revenue of $93M to $95M (consensus: $94.58M) with EBITDA of $10M to $11M (consensus: $11.1M) and units from 274K to 279K.

In-line FY18 guidance has revenue of $360M to $365M (consensus: $361.28M) with EBITDA from $36M to $37.5M (consensus: $37.5M) and units from 1M to 1.04M (prior guide: 1M to 1.1M).

