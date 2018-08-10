Total U.S. rigs rise by 13, oil rigs jump 10 in Baker Hughes survey

The total U.S. rig count surged by 13 to 1,057 after falling by 4 last week, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The active oil rig count climbed by 10 to 869, gas rigs totaled 186 and two rigs were classified as miscellaneous.

September WTI crude currently +1.1% at $67.55/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, GAZB, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI