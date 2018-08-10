More on China Yuchai International's Q2 results

China Yuchai International (CYD -3.3% ) reported Q2 revenue of $635.45M (+3.2% Y/Y). Total number of engines sold were 100,675 units (+11.1% Y/Y), reflecting increased engine sales to the truck and off-road segments.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 51 bps to 18.3% due to changes in the product mix and operating margin improved by 52 bps to 6.5%.

Q2 Expenses: R&D $23.64M (+38.4% Y/Y) increase was due to higher staff wages, consultancy fees and expenses related to new engine testing and SG&A $56.19M (-10.4% Y/Y).

Cash and bank balances were $982.4M and Inventories were $305.1M, as of June 30, 2018.

Previously: China Yuchai misses by $1.45, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)