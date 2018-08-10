Big banks fall more than the broader market as yield spread narrows

S&P 500 Banks Industry Group Index, down 1.19%, outpaces the broader S&P 500 index's 0.55% decline Friday afternoon as the yield curve continues to flatten.

The spread between the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield and the 2-year yield narrowed to almost 27 basis-point spread from 33 basis points on Aug. 1.

The 10-year yield lost 5.8 basis points to 2.87% as July's core consumer price index Y/Y increase reinforces the argument that the Fed will boost rates twice more this year. Turmoil in international markets isn't helping either, leading to a stronger U.S. dollar, which could temper economic growth.

Among too-big-to-fail banks: Citigroup (C -2.6% ), Bank of America (BAC -1.5% ), JPMorgan (JPM -1.3% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -0.6% ).

For the most part, regional banks didn't fall as much: Regions Financial (RF -0.7% ), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -0.6% ), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB -0.7% ), BB&T (BBT -0.8% ), PNC Financial (PNC -0.9% ).

