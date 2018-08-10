Facebook boosts security on pages with big followings

In its latest security enhancement, Facebook (FB -1.5% ) says it's introducing new authorization hurdles for those who manage Pages on the site that have a big audience in the U.S.

Those managers will need to confirm their primary country location and use two-factor authentication on the account.

That's designed to make it harder to administer such a page with a fake or compromised account, it says.

The company's also adding more details in the "Info" and "Ads" sections of pages, indicating in page history when a page has merged with another page, and identifying "People who manage this page."

Similar features are coming to Instagram in coming weeks, Facebook says.

Early last week, Facebook said it had identified a coordinated campaign from unknown sources to influence the 2018 U.S. midterm election.