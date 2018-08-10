PBF Energy considers reviving idle coker, HCU at Chalmette refinery

PBF Energy (PBF -3.9% ) remains sharply lower following news it is considering restarting a hydrocracking unit and coker idled for nearly a decade at its 190K bbl/day Chalmette, La., refinery.

PBF would use part of $291M it seeks to raise from a stock offering to restart the 23K bbl/day HCU and 10K bbl/day coker idled in 2010 by previous owner Exxon in response to the financial crisis a decade ago.

Along with considering restarting units at the Chalmette refinery, PBF said it may build a hydrogen plant at its 182K bbl/day refinery in Delaware.

PBF CEO Thomas Nimbley has said restarting the coker could be paid off quickly by the anticipated jump in marine fuel prices expected from the switch in 2020 to lower sulfur fuel mandated by the International Marine Organization.

"The clean-dirty spreads that are being projected for 2020 are $50/bbl by some analysts, that project would pay out very quickly," Nimbley said during PBF's May earnings conference call.