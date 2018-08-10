Tech | On The Move | Earnings News

Rimini Street -14.9% on Q2 with downside rev guide, new equity financing

Rimini Street

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNIdrops 14.9% on Q2 results with 20% Y/Y revenue growth to $62.65M, above the $61M expected by one analyst.

The company announced entering a $140M equity financing agreement to shake off covenants in a refinancing deal the company said capped its sales spending.

Operating losses were $6M, down from the $7.5M in last year’s quarter. 

Active clients grew 21% to 1,622. 

Q2 guidance has revenue from $61M to $63M (consensus: $64.4M) and FY guidance has revenue from $240M to $250M (consensus: $258M). 

Press release.       

