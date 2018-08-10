Seabridge Gold +7.5% on news of two new discoveries at Courageous Lake

Seabridge Gold (SA +7.5% ) is surging after reporting a smaller than expected Q2 loss along with discoveries of two new gold zones at its Courageous Lake project in Canada's Northwest Territories.

SA said the Olsen and Marsh Pond discoveries had widths and ore grades similar to the Walsh Lake deposit, so the company "sees the potential for making [the] Courageous Lake Project more economic at current gold prices."

SA also said it initiated an exploration program at its Snowstorm gold project in Nevada.

The company said it is budgeting C$19.7M for 28K meters of drilling and surface work in the 2018 exploration program.