Nintendo Switch Online to come in late September

It's just a matter of weeks before Nintendo's (NTDOY -2.5% ) Switch Online service launches, at a price point of $20/year.

That's a catch-up move to rival online services from Microsoft (MSFT -1% ) for the Xbox, and Sony (SNE -1.5% ) for the PlayStation 4.

Switch Online will debut in late September, the company says.

Users will need the service to play most games online. But subscribers will also get a library of 20 classic Nintendo games (with more to come) updated for online play, along with ability to save game progress to the cloud.

Subscribers can pay $20 for the year, or pay for shorter terms ($8 for three months, or $4 on a monthly basis).