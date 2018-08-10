Booking Holdings downgraded at Citi, J.P. Morgan on lower growth outlook

Booking Holdings (BKNG -2.5% ) extends yesterday's sharp loss after analysts at both Citigroup and J.P. Morgan downgrade shares to Neutral with respective price targets of $2,150 and $2,070.

“While posting solid 2Q EBITDA results, decelerating top-line growth again results in a downward revision in our future growth rate assumptions and earning forecasts. We believe the near-term growth rate may not provide support for enough upside to justify a Buy rating at these levels,” Citi's Mark May writes.

BKNG showed strong Q2 profit upside that was driven by marketing efficiency but disappointing Q3 guidance reflects results that were pressured by the World Cup and unusual weather patterns, says JPM Doug Anmuth.