Bloomberg: Tesla seeking 'wide' investing pool for go-private plan

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is trimming some gains on a report that the automaker is seeking a "wide" investor pool in its go-private plan.

That's in an apparent move to avoid concentrating ownership of the stock, Bloomberg notes.

It's also raising chatter among investors questioning just how "secured" the funding is that CEO Elon Musk was tweeting about.

Shares are back to flat after rising as much as 2.1% to $360 today.

