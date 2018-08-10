Welltower prices $1.3B senior unsecured notes offering

Welltower Inc. (WELL -0.6% ) announced that it has successfully priced its offering of $1.3B in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.

The offering will be in three tranches with a weighted average maturity of 15.4 years and blended yield to maturity of 4.4%, including $600M in 3.95% notes due 2023, $200M in 4.25% notes due 2028, and $500M in 4.95% notes due 2048.

Barclays, Citigroup and MUFG served as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is expected to close August 16, 2018.