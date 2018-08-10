Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri -14.2% on Turkey tariffs, lira drop

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (NYSE:TKC) drops 14.2 % after the U.S. announced plans to double the amount of tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Turkey.

The 20% tariff on aluminum and 50% on steel in response to a U.S. pastor imprisoned in Turkey.

The news contributed to the Turkish lira crash, which isn’t great news for either the local economy or businesses like Turkcell that operate in that economy.

Turkcell was carrying consolidated debt of TRY18,449M as of its last earnings report with TRY6,557M denominated in USD, TRY5,074M denominated in EUR, and only TRY340M denominated in TRY.

Previously: Trump doubles tariffs on Turkish steel, aluminum (Aug. 10)

Previously: Stocks slide as plunging Turkish lira rattles global markets (Aug. 10)

Updated to clarify wording.