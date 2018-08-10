Adidas faces tough H2 as growth falters in Western Europe, Wells Fargo says

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY -2.4% ) enjoyed a boost from better than expected Q2 earnings but Wells Fargo analysts say the company will face a tough H2 2018 without the World Cup to generate excitement and boost results.

Shares surged 9.4% yesterday after reporting EPS of €2.05, beating the €1.87 analyst consensus and €1.70 in the year-ago quarter, while revenue totaled €5.26B, up from €5.04B last year and topping €5.18B guidance.

But Wells analysts say that without the World Cup bump Q2 sales growth would have decelerated by ~200 basis points, and upcoming revenue is “more likely to decelerate than accelerate” because of the end of the tournament and since France, which is sponsored by Nike (NKE -0.5% ), won the World Cup, so the long tailwind of the tournament is cut short.

The Adidas brand "has slowed materially in Western Europe (Q1’s +5% was the slowest growth in four years, with Q2 planned just flat), which is somewhat concerning given that the company’s home market has historically been a leading indicator for the brand,” Wells writes.