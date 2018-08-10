WSJ: V.F. Corp considering sale or spinoff of denim business

VF Corp. (VFC +0.8% ) is exploring strategic options for its Lee and Wrangler denim business that could include a sale or spin off of the brands, WSJ reports.

VF has owned the classic Wrangler and Lee brands for decades and they were once its core, but the company’s jeans sales have slowed in recent years as more women choose yoga pants or premium denim brands such as J Brand or Frame.

VF’s denim business rang up $2.66B in sales and $422M in profit last year, and a typical multiple in the apparel industry could value the business at several billion dollars, according to the report.