Checkpoint Therapeutics up 23%

Thinly traded micro cap Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT +23% ) is up on a 6x surge in volume. Shares have rallied over 50% since it posted Q2 results after the close on Tuesday.

There was nothing notable in the numbers or in the press release. Cash and equivalents were $28.3M at quarter-end. Net loss was ($6.6M). Lead candidate is Phase 1/2-stage CK-101 for the treatment of EGFR-positive NSCLC.

The company is under the umbrella of Fortress Biotech, founded by long-time biotech entrepreneurs Lindsay Rosenwald and Michael Weiss.

