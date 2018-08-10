Fox to license Viacom's Vantage ad-tech system

Viacom (VIA +1.6% , VIAB) is adding another feather to its ad-targeting cap with news that Fox (FOX -0.3% , FOXA -0.2% ) is licensing its software for use.

Viacom's in "late-stage" discussions with a number of other publishers over its Vantage system, but Fox is the first media partner to use Vantage for linear optimization, CEO Bob Bakish said.

The deal is a software license and managed service agreement for Viacom.

Fox has made its own inroads into ad tech, launching its Audience Insights Manager business two years ago and joining in with Turner and Viacom on the OpenAP initiative.

Viacom expects its Advanced Marketing Services business to generate $300M in revenues in Q4 and 30-40% growth in 2019, Jon Lafayette notes.