Regulator seeks $1B-plus sanctions against SCANA in V.C. Summer case

A tough week for SCANA's (SCG -0.7% ) South Carolina Electric & Gas got a little tougher as the state's Office of Regulatory Staff calls on regulators to impose what could be more than $1B worth of sanctions against the company.

The motion, filed late yesterday, says SCE&G violated a Public Service Commission order to give the regulatory staff a confidential 2015 audit report that outlines major construction problems at the abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear plant.

Separately, lawyers for 75 Fluor (FLR -0.8% ) workers laid off after construction on V.C. Summer was stopped a year ago say they won a $1.6M settlement with the contractor for overtime pay that was improperly withheld.

