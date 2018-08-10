Pebblebrook posts presentation defending its offer for LaSalle Hotel Properties

In the runup to LaSalle Hotel Properties' (NYSE:LHO) Sept. 6 meeting when shareholders will vote on its proposed merger with Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) files a presentation with the SEC as part of its efforts to oppose the Blackstone merger agreement.

It continues to urge LaSalle shareholders to vote against the proposed merger with Blackstone and says LaSalle's chairman and independent trustees refused to meet with Pebblebrook to discuss benefits of combining with Pebblebrook.

Pebblebrook +0.53% and LaSalle -0.03% in after-hours trading.

Source: Press Release

