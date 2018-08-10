Bank OZK adds Beverly Cole, Steven Sadoff to board

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) names Beverly Cole and Steven Sadoff to its board, increasing its size to 18 directors.

Beverly Cole, an entrepreneur, is CEO of Cole Renwick, a family-owned real estate company in Glendale, CA.

Steven Sadoff is chief information officer of Fenics, a business of BGC Partners; earlier, he had been managing director for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, overseeing technology for several business functions.

Source: Press Release

