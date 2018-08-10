Nord Stream 2 pipeline offers alternative route to avoid Danish waters

The Nord Stream 2 consortium says it has applied to Denmark's energy regulator for an alternative route for the 55B cm/year twin natural gas pipeline route through the Baltic Sea that would avoid the country's territorial waters in delivering Russian gas to Germany.

The Danish government is being lobbied by Russia, European union allies and the U.S. over the $10.9B project led by Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and financed by five Western firms, including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B); Russia wants to move ahead since Nord Stream 2 has the potential to double its gas exports under the Baltic Sea to Germany, while the U.S. and some eastern European countries fear the pipeline would make the EU a hostage to Russian gas.

The Danish parliament may pass legislation allowing it to veto Nord Stream 2 from going through Danish territorial waters on security grounds, which would force Russia to find a new route for the pipeline.