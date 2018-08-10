Financial crisis in Turkey rattles investors, snapping streaks for S&P, Dow

U.S. stocks followed overseas markets lower as a deepening economic crisis in Turkey smacked bank shares and sparked concerns that problems could spread to other economies.

The Turkish lira traded down as much as 20% vs. the dollar to a record low after Pres. Trump authorized the doubling of metals tariffs on the country.

Today's losses took the S&P and Dow benchmarks into the red for the week with respective weekly declines of 0.3% and 0.6%, snapping five-week winning streaks, while the Nasdaq finished with a 0.4% gain.

With equity markets losing ground, investors in the U.S. flocked to the Treasury market, sending yields lower across the curve; with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 8 bps to a three-week low 2.86%.

The drop in yields and the flattening of the yield curve weighed on the financial sector (-1.2%), which finished with materials (-1.4%) at the bottom of today's sector standings.

Of the 11 S&P stock sectors, only energy (+0.3%) finished higher, helped by a 1.2% rise in WTI crude futures to $67.63/bbl.

In the tech sector (-0.8%), chipmakers were particularly weak with Intel losing 2.6% after being downgraded to Sell at Goldman, and Microchip Technology tumbling 10.9% after issuing disappointing revenue guidance.