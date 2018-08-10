CFPB eases bank requirement to send customers annual privacy notices

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau amends a rule under the Gramm-Leach-Billey Act so that financial institutions that meet certain requirements will be exempt from sending annual privacy notices to their customers.

A financial institution can use the annual notice exception if it limits the sharing of customer information so that the customer does not have the right to opt out and has not changed its privacy notice from the one previously delivered to the customer.

