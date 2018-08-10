ViaSat slides 17% after loss, sub letdown

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) finished the day 17.1% lower after its losses got deeper in yesterday's Q1 report.

That came as the company continued fixed-cost investments in its next-generation satellite infrastructure as well as business infrastructure "to support anticipated rapid growth across all segments."

Tiny net adds of consumer broadband subscribers (bringing its total to 577,000) were "well below" estimates, Raymond James says, though some of those adds may be backloaded: ViaSat-2 was in service, but "the geographic areas offering the fastest speed plans did not expand until near the end of the quarter (suggesting better adds the rest of FY19)," the firm says.