Only a matter of time before Venezuela loses Citgo, analysts say

Finance and energy analysts say it's only a matter of time before Venezuela will lose control of its Citgo refining operation in the U.S. once a raft of lawsuits eventually are resolved, after a U.S. federal judge ruled late yesterday that a creditor could seize Citgo's assets to collect on a judgment over lost mining rights involving Venezuela’s government.

While the defunct Canadian company is unlikely to take control of Citgo's refining and retail gasoline assets throughout the U.S., the ruling likely will launch a round of new legal claims by ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and others against Venezuela and its PDVSA state oil company.

Any company that eventually wins the Citgo prize could sell to a refiner that might be interested, including Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland.

Citgo owns oil refineries in Corpus Christi, Tex., Lake Charles, La., and Illinois; as Rowland says, "It's not every day that a suite of refineries becomes available, especially along the Gulf Coast. Those assets would definitely fit in some companies' portfolios."