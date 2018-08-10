Class action charges Oracle with lying about cloud sales

A class-action suit is charging Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) with lying to investors about its sales in cloud computing.

The suit, filed by the City of Sunrise Firefighters' Pension Fund, says that Oracle lied when claiming that cloud revenues were growing.

In the time in question, Oracle "misrepresented the true drivers of the Company's cloud revenue growth ... In truth, Oracle drove sales of cloud products using threats and extortive tactics. The use of such tactics concealed the lack of real demand for Oracle's cloud services, making the growth unsustainable and ultimately driving away customers."