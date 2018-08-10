Papa John's announces franchisee assistance plan

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) has set up a new assistance program for its franchisees to deal with "sales and operating challenges following comments made by the company’s founder" -- John Schnatter.

The program, supported by the company's Franchise Advisory Council and the Papa John's Franchise Association, calls for reductions in royalties, food-service pricing and online fees for the rest of the year.

It will also provide funds for "new marketing and re-imaging" involved in the company's new (Schnatter-free) brand direction. Costs are in line with guidance the company provided earlier this week.