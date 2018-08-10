Stars Group making move into Pennsylvania casino market; shares +2.5%

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) is up 2.5% after hours on teaming up with a local partner to enter the sports betting and gaming market in Pennsylvania.

The PokerStars/Full Tilt owner will join with Mount Airy Casino Resort to offer its poker, casino and betting products, after attaining proper licensing.

The Stars Group will use its proprietary platform for the Pennsylvania offering, including a single account with a common wallet.

