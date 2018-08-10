Shareholder sues Tesla in fraud class action

In news that may have been just a question of "when" rather than "if," a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholder has filed a class action lawsuit accusing CEO Elon Musk of securities fraud, Reuters reports.

Defendants (Tesla and Musk) schemed to manipulate the company's stock price and "completely decimate" short sellers via Musk's tweet mulling taking the company private with "secured funding," according to the lawsuit.

Shares are down 0.2% after hours, after gaining 0.9% in the regular session.

Updated 7:02 p.m.: The suit, filed by Kalman Isaacs, includes in its class investors who bought Tesla shares as they went up after Musk's tweet, before falling again later.

