Union ratifies deal covering 34,000 Verizon workers

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and the Communications Workers of America have reached early ratification on a new labor deal covering 34,000 workers.

The current contract for the workers in northeast and mid-Atlantic regions was set to expire in August 2019.

A four-year extension of the deal sets up an 11.2% increase in wages over the term of the deal, as well as better retirement benefits.

The union says separate agreements cover certain retail workers in New York and Pennsylvania.

Still ahead: ratification for employees covered by the IBEW.