Monsanto says weedkiller safe after jury awards $290M damages to dying man

Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Monsanto insists its Roundup weedkiller is safe, rejecting yesterday's decision by a California jury ordering the company to pay nearly $290M for failing to warn a dying groundskeeper that the product might cause cancer.

"On the basis of scientific conclusions, the views of worldwide regulatory authorities and the decades-long practical experience with glyphosate use, Bayer is convinced that glyphosate is safe and does not cause cancer," the company says.

Jurors unanimously found that Monsanto, which says it will appeal, acted with "malice" and that Roundup and the professional grade RangerPro version contributed "substantially" to the man's terminal illness.

The lawsuit built on 2015 findings by the United Nations' International Agency for Research on Cancer, which classified Roundup's main ingredient glyphosate as a probable carcinogen, causing the state of California to follow suit; Monsanto has consistently disputed the findings.