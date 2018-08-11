Report: WPP considers IBM cloud exec for CEO post

WPP has approached a senior IBM executive as it searches for a replacement for chief Martin Sorrell, who departed amid an investigation of personal misconduct allegations in April.

David Kenny, senior VP of IBM's Watson and Cloud Platform, received an interview last month, Sky News reports.

That would put him in recent contention with long-serving WPP exec Mark Read, considered a favorite in many circles. Ad industry veteran Hamish McLennan is no longer in contention, according to the WSJ.

Kenny was previously chairman and CEO of IBM's Weather Company unit, and had run Akamai before that.

