Bloomberg: Saudi fund in talks on ways to invest in Tesla buyout deal

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is in talks on ways to join any investor pool that emerges to take Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) private, according to a Bloomberg report, while Reuters says the kindgom's Public Investment Fund has shown no interest so far in financing a deal.

Wall Street is rife with speculation on who might team up with CEO Elon Musk in any potential deal, and PIF would be a natural financing partner after amassing a nearly 5% stake in Tesla and pouring tens of billions of dollars into tech investments such as SoftBank's Vision Fund.

For its part, Softbank reportedly is not pursuing an investment in Tesla given its investment earlier this year in rival GM Cruise.

Tesla board members are preparing to meet with financial advisers this week to evaluate Musk’s going-private proposal, and directors likely will tell Musk to recuse himself and hire his own separate advisors, according to CNBC.