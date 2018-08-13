Trump supports Harley Davidson boycott, says overseas production 'really bad'

Pres. Trump backs a boycott of Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG), ratcheting up their dispute over tariffs on steel following the company's plan to shift some production abroad.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted: "Many Harley Davidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better."

Harley has forecast that the European Union's tariffs in retaliation for U.S. tariffs would cost the company $30M-$45M for the rest of this year and $90M-$100M on a full-year basis.