All work stops on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline following FERC ruling

Construction is halted along the entire length of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after an order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, citing last week's decision by a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to vacate two key federal permits issued for the $5.5B, 600-mile natural gas pipeline.

The court's decision included a National Park Service right of way permit for the pipeline to cross the Blue Ridge Parkway and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service permit for the “incidental taking” of five threatened or endangered species in its path.

The FERC sent a letter late Friday to Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), the company leading construction of the pipeline, saying work must stop until the permit issues can be resolved; Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) also are partners in the project.