North, South Korea agree to summit meeting in Pyongyang

North and South Korea agree to hold a summit in Pyongyang by September, in what would be the third meeting this year between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in.

Although a fixed agenda for the coming summit meeting has not been set, South Korean officials are expected to discuss ways to keep alive planning for more economic cooperation and to negotiate ways of easing military tensions on the inter-Korean border.

But the two Koreas will be unable to progress further in their agreements without a more concrete deal between North Korea and the U.S., says Kim Joon-hyung, a professor at Handong Global University.

The U.S. has halted annual military exercises but says it wants to see more concrete progress from Pyongyang on denuclearization before loosening sanctions.

